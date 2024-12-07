Protests cost economy Rs190 million daily, says finance minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the significant economic impact of protests, stating they result in daily losses of around Rs190 million.

“We have to avoid this practice,” Aurangzeb urged while addressing the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). He stressed the need for essential measures to boost trade and investment, adding that economic stabilization efforts are underway and prices are beginning to decline.

Aurangzeb underscored the importance of the private sector in leading economic growth. However, when questioned by a journalist about rising costs despite government claims of falling prices, he acknowledged the concern. “You are right, we are monitoring the situation. We need to activate price control committees to ensure relief reaches the people,” he responded.

The minister called for collective efforts, stating, “We have to sit together to agree that, regardless of challenges, no compromise will be made on certain fundamental issues.”