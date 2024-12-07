Punjab eases restrictions on market timings as smog decreases

LAHORE - The Punjab government has further eased restrictions on closure timings for shops, markets and food outlets after reduction of smog intensity in the province. The order shall come in force with immediate effect, reads a notification issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday. Meanwhile last month, the Punjab government directed closure of shops, markets and shopping malls in Lahore and other smog-hit districts by 8 pm. The government has also restricted all outdoor activities including sports events, exhibitions and festivals, dining beyond 8 pm. The restrictions include closure of all outdoor activities including outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals, outdoor dining of restaurants with the exemption of religious congregations, unavoidable religious rites including but not limited to the last rites, Namaz- e-Janaza, burial and related events. The restrictions also included closure of shops, markets and shopping malls at 8 pm. However, pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities, laboratories, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery/karyana stores, milk/dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable/fruit shops, chicken/meat shops, e-commerce/postal/courier services and utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks/telecom)are exempted from these restrictions. It is worth mentioning here that mega malls and large departmental stores are allowed only to keep their grocery/pharmacy sections open.