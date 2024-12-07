Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab Govt to launch ‘Karobar Card’ Scheme

Punjab Govt to launch ‘Karobar Card’ Scheme
Web Desk
4:27 PM | December 07, 2024
National

Punjab Government has decided to launch ‘Karobar Card’ Scheme to promote small businesses.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Under the Business Card Scheme, loan from one hundred thousand up to one million rupees will be granted.

The meeting also agreed on ‘Chief Minister Aasan Karabar Financing Scheme’ for medium level businesses, under which a loan worth thirty million rupees will be provided. The loan issued under this scheme will be returnable in five years.

The Chief Minister said through this scheme employment opportunities will be enhanced to promote business and industrial sectors in province.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024