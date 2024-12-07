Punjab Govt to launch ‘Karobar Card’ Scheme

Punjab Government has decided to launch ‘Karobar Card’ Scheme to promote small businesses.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Under the Business Card Scheme, loan from one hundred thousand up to one million rupees will be granted.

The meeting also agreed on ‘Chief Minister Aasan Karabar Financing Scheme’ for medium level businesses, under which a loan worth thirty million rupees will be provided. The loan issued under this scheme will be returnable in five years.

The Chief Minister said through this scheme employment opportunities will be enhanced to promote business and industrial sectors in province.