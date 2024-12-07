Quality edu imperative for sustainable economic growth: Muqam

Mansehra - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam, on Friday, said that quality education was vital for achieving sustainable economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

Addressing the Annual Parents Day function at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, Engr Amir Muqam said that the country was confronted with various challenges, including terrorism, which could be addressed through collective efforts. He emphasized that Pakistan, our country, was blessed with all natural resources, and we need to work together for its prosperity to achieve great success.

He noted that the nation had shown resilience and strength in overcoming all challenges, whether it was the devastating 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods, or issues related to terrorism.

Lauding the educational services and significant contributions of the graduated students of Cadet College Batrasi in the development of Pakistan, the federal minister said that students are the future of the country and will shoulder future responsibilities.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children’s academic performance, sports, and daily activities, which are essential for their safe and bright future.

Muqam said that a handful of propagandists, through fake and misleading news on social media, were trying to misguide the youth for their vested interests. However, such negative elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs. He advised students to follow the truth and reject those spreading lies in an attempt to corrupt young minds and achieve their goals.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to overcome the country’s current challenges. Due to the government’s effective monetary and economic policies, inflation had been reduced to single digits, and the stock market was on an upward trajectory, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam recalled the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake, when almost the entire Hazara division, especially Mansehra district, was badly affected. He lauded the management of Cadet College Batrasi for continuing education despite the damage to its infrastructure caused by the powerful quake.

He said that martyrs of Pakistan were our real heroes, and due to their sacrifices, we are living today without fear.

Muqam said that Cadet College Batrasi was a premier educational institution where students from all provinces of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were enrolled and receiving quality education.

He added that the people of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had made great sacrifices for Pakistan, and their seats in the college should remain intact.

He praised the college’s alumni for proving their mettle in various fields, both in Pakistan and abroad.

The federal minister advised the college management to prepare the PC-1 for the required projects before beginning practical work.

Earlier, the Principal of the College presented a welcome address and thanked Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam for gracing the Parents Day function as the Chief Guest.

Besides the faculty and students, the function was also attended by a large number of students and their parents.