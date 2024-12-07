Saturday, December 07, 2024
Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra

Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
BAHAWALPUR   -   Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated a new town rescue station in the Lal Suhanra area of Bahawalpur. The AC Bahawalpur Sadr, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, and local dignitaries were present. During the inauguration ceremony, a well-prepared team of Rescue 1122 presented a guard of honour. MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi, while addressing the ceremony, said that the Punjab government’s welfare initiatives, including Rescue 1122 ambulance services, motorcycle services, air ambulance service, and the establishment of town rescue stations, are a great gift to the growing population and residents of remote areas. He congratulated the residents of Lal Suhanra and the surrounding population, stating that through this service, trained rescuers will provide patients with first aid and medical facilities. Earlier, the District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 briefed about the relief provided to people through the existing rescue stations, motorcycle ambulance service, patient transfer service, and air ambulance service in the district.

