Romania’s top court scraps presidential election

December 07, 2024
Bucharest  -  Romania’s constitutional court on Friday cancelled the country’s presidential election following allegations of Russian interference in favour of the far-right frontrunner, just two days ahead of the run-off. Romanian authorities objected after outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24, a shock result in the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the presidency declassified documents detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including “massive” social media promotion and cyber-attacks.

The court said it had unanimously decided “to annul the entire electoral process for the election of the president of Romania... to ensure the correctness and legality of the electoral process.” “The government will set a new date for the election of the president of Romania,” it added.

