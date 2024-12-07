SCCI president visits Chinese embassy

SIALKOT - The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq visited the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Islamabad, for an important meeting with the visa section. During the meeting, embassy officials shared insights into the latest amendments to visa policies, reasons for documents return (visa rejection) and detailed requirements for visa applications. Representatives from other chambers across Pakistan also attended, fostering collaboration and enhancing mutual understanding.