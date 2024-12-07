Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SCCI president visits Chinese embassy

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq visited the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Islamabad, for an important meeting with the visa section. During the meeting, embassy officials shared insights into the latest amendments to visa policies, reasons for documents return (visa rejection) and detailed requirements for visa applications. Representatives from other chambers across Pakistan also attended, fostering collaboration and enhancing mutual understanding.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024