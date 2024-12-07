Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Serena Chowk Interchange project to be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi

| Under the project, 2 underpasses and connecting roads being built

Serena Chowk Interchange project to be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi
Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the construction site of Serena Chowk Interchange project and underscored that the project will now be completed within three months instead of the earlier deadline of 10 months.

He tasked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project ahead of schedule. He reviewed the work and inspected the ongoing construction activities of the project, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The interior minister said the completion of this mega project would resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years to come. 

He assured that people visiting Islamabad, from other cities, will also be able to save their time in reaching their desired destinations.

Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, two underpasses and connecting roads were being built. He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period. He instructed that the project should be completed within the cut-off date by continuing 24/7 construction work.

Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s petitions next week

The minister stressed that during the construction work, the alternative traffic plan should be strictly implemented. He emphasized that the best management must be done to ensure the flow of the traffic.

Naqvi was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of the interchange. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024