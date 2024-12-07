Serena Chowk Interchange project to be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the construction site of Serena Chowk Interchange project and underscored that the project will now be completed within three months instead of the earlier deadline of 10 months.

He tasked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project ahead of schedule. He reviewed the work and inspected the ongoing construction activities of the project, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The interior minister said the completion of this mega project would resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years to come.

He assured that people visiting Islamabad, from other cities, will also be able to save their time in reaching their desired destinations.

Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, two underpasses and connecting roads were being built. He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period. He instructed that the project should be completed within the cut-off date by continuing 24/7 construction work.

The minister stressed that during the construction work, the alternative traffic plan should be strictly implemented. He emphasized that the best management must be done to ensure the flow of the traffic.

Naqvi was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of the interchange. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.