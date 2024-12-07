Mild cold wave hits Sindh as winter intensifies across Pakistan

Sindh is set to experience a mild cold wave starting today, with night temperatures expected to drop significantly, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). As winter tightens its grip across the country, rain and snowfall are also forecast in several regions.

In Sindh, upper areas will see nighttime temperatures fall between 7°C and 9°C, central Sindh between 9°C and 11°C, and southern Sindh between 10°C and 12°C. Karachi’s temperatures may dip to 11°C–13°C tonight and Sunday night. Dry and cool winds from the northeast and northwest will continue to prevail.

Balochistan is facing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to -7°C in mountainous areas near the Afghan border. Shelabagh recorded -6°C, while Ziarat, Toba Achakzai, Khanuzai, and Qila Abdullah saw temperatures of -5°C. Chaman, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Kan Mehtarzai experienced -3°C. Frozen drains and streets and a rise in seasonal illnesses, particularly among children, have been reported in affected areas.

The PMD has warned that the cold wave will intensify further with rain and snowfall expected in northern regions of Pakistan. From December 7 to 11, moderate rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Punjab.

Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate potential impacts, particularly in the northern areas where weather conditions could disrupt normal activities.