Sindh IG directs to confiscate vehicles of those driving without licences

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to take action and confiscate vehicles of the individuals driving without driver’s licenses. He issued these directives during a meeting that he presided at the Central Police Office, Karachi, to address traffic rules violation and driver license issuance. The forum was briefed by Traffic, Licensing & Training DIG Iqbal Dara on the Driving Licence Branch’s online training facility, learners licence and international driving permit issuance as well as non-commercial license renewals.

DIG Dara stated that the options of availing diving licence online are being promoted on a large scale through newspapers, public places and social media. As per data available with the traffic police, he said, most of the bikers do not possess licences, and they often meet dangerous accidents and sometimes lethal ones because of ignoring the rules and precautionary measures. “Newspapers, public spaces, and social media platforms are all heavily promoting the methods of offering online driving license services,” said the senior police official.

According to the traffic police’s studies, he said, the majority of motorcycle riders lack licenses and frequently cause dangerous and occasionally fatal accidents by disobeying the law and safety precautions.

Citing the report, he said, 28,685 tickets were issued in Karachi for various violations of traffic rules this year, of which 12,548 were issued to motorcyclists. Over 35 programmes have been organised at schools, colleges, public places, and government, law enforcement and other institutions in the city to spread awareness about traffic rules, he added.

He pointed out that the Sindh police have a massive awareness campaign on FM radio, in print media, and on electronic media and social media platforms. He said that every SP traffic office has an accident assessment unit, whose job is to determine the traffic situation on the roads and the reasons for possible accidents.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho stressed the need to involve all communities and stakeholders living in society in the awareness campaign through the media at public level to prevent traffic accidents and rules violations.

He directed that the area police, including SHOs, would ensure all support and assistance to the traffic police in the necessary traffic matters and measures, while the traffic police would also ensure the implementation of orders such as avoiding unnecessary general checking on the roads at all levels.

He said citizens who do not carry driving licences while travelling should be exempted but warned to keep their licences with them, adding that online records must be checked in case of unavailability of the licences.

He also said that driving training and obtaining a licence has also been made mandatory for every trained police official at the police training centres, while the process of getting a driving licence has been very easy with online issuance.