Six soldiers martyred, 22 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a series of counter-terrorism operations carried out on December 6 and 7, six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while 22 terrorists were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations were based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists in different regions of the province. The first operation took place in the Gul Imam area of Tank district, where security forces engaged militants. During the operation, nine terrorists were killed and six others were injured.

A second operation was conducted in North Waziristan, where security forces neutralized ten terrorists. In the third operation, security forces successfully repelled an attack on a security forces' post in Thall district, killing three terrorists. However, during this encounter, six soldiers, displaying extraordinary courage, laid down their lives in the line of duty.

ISPR emphasized that sanitization operations are ongoing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining terrorist elements. The military vowed to continue its fight against terrorism, stating that the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers only strengthened the resolve of Pakistan's armed forces in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the region.

The fallen soldiers' supreme sacrifice serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan's security forces in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.