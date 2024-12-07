Slow death of Muzaffarabad’s environment

Muzaffarabad's once pristine landscape is now scarred by Environmental deterioration. Pollution Deforestation and climate change have set the alarm bells ringing in the city causing its natural beauty and health of citizens at risk.

The World health organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline advises PM2.5 concentration of no more than 5 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic meter of air) on average per year to minimize health risks. However, current level in Muzaffarabad is 29.9 µg/m³, which is about six times the permissible amount. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air is fueling respiratory diseases and heart problems, making clean air a growing concern for the city.

Dr. Imran khan, a surgeon at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), has expressed concern over the growing prevalence of certain diseases in Muzaffarabad. In a recent conversation, Dr. Imran revealed that over the past four to five years, environmental changes have led to a significant increase in diseases that were previously rare in the region.

According to him, the most notable increase has been seen in various types of allergies, respiratory diseases, including COPD and asthma. "We have witnessed a significant rise in viral diseases, and also seen a surge in water-borne diseases such as dysentery and loose motion, especially among children and the elderly, due to excessive rainfall," Dr. Imran said.

Eman Fatima, a resident of Lower Plate, Muzaffarabad, has expressed concern over the worsening air quality in the city, citing his own struggles with asthma.

"I've had asthma since childhood, but it never bothered me much earlier, despite taking precautions, I've been falling ill consistently over the past two years." Fatima added.

A recent research published in the International Journal of Kashmir Studies has shown that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has experienced a higher-than-average increase in temperature, with an annual rise of 0.8°C - surpassing the national average of 0.6°C and mirroring global trends. This rapid warming is likely contributing to the deteriorating air quality in the region.

According to a 2020 study published in the Revista de Chimie journal the region has experienced a 15% reduction in forest cover between 2005 and 2014. This alarming trend is attributed to both anthropogenic activities and the intensifying impacts of climate change.

A recent study has found that the tree line in the region has shifted upwards by 233 meters over the past decade. This change is attributed to rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns. The data shows that maximum temperatures have increased by 3.4°C, while minimum temperatures have decreased by 2°C. The fluctuating weather conditions are putting additional stress on the region's ecosystems.

Malik Asad Mahmood Chief conservator Forest department AJK shared that Out of the total 1.4 million acre forest area, about 0.36 million acres are productive forests, while 0.75 million acres are potential forests that are currently degraded but being restored. Additionally, 0.465 million acres are designated for commercial use.

Mr bilal stated that there has been a significant decrease in deforestation over the past two years. This is attributed to the government's decision to prioritize forest conservation, a first in the region's history. Last year, an ordinance was passed (details were not shared) that imposed stricter punishments, leading to a decline in deforestation.

In response to a question, Bilal cited overpopulation and pressure from outsiders who graze their livestock in the forests of AJK as the main reasons behind deforestation causing environmental degradation.

The Environmental Protection Agency of AJK (AJK-EPA) has launched the Vehicular Emission Testing System to regulate vehicle emissions and combat pollution. The Vehicle Emission Control Programme is designed to assess how vehicular emissions contribute to smog, which has become an alarming environmental challenge in the region.

At media briefings, AJK’s Secretary for Environment, Amir Mahmood Mirza, highlighted that “mechanically unfit vehicles are often responsible for lethal emissions,” emphasizing the program's importance for improving air quality.

While a recent talk with AJK-EPA Director Shafiq Abbasi, reveled that aiming to combat the growing challenges of pollution and climate change. "Our department has undertaken several initiatives since 2019, focusing on the protection of natural resources, pollution control, and reforestation efforts.”