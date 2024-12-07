SSDO, US Embassy organize grant closing, lession learning ceremony

ISLAMABAD - The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, Thursday organized a successful grant closing and lession learning ceremony in Islamabad, marking the conclusion of a key initiative aimed at combating human trafficking in Pakistan.

The event brought together U.S. Embassy officials, diplomats, UN agencies, government representatives, law enforcement officials, civil society organizations, parliamentarians and key stakeholders to reflect on the progress achieved and discuss the way forward in addressing this grave human rights violation.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, who delivered the keynote address. Ms. Baker emphasized the importance of sustained global and local cooperation to eradicate human trafficking. She highlighted the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, recognizing that the fight requires strong partnerships between governments, law enforcement, and non-governmental organizations. Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, spoke about the growing threat of Trafficking in Persons (TIP), noting how organized mafias exploit vulnerable communities for forced labor, commercial sex, drug trafficking, and money laundering. He praised the proactive efforts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and parliament in addressing human trafficking.

In his address, Jan Muhammad, Additional Director General of the FIA Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Unit, underscored the critical nature of addressing TIP as a form of human rights exploitation. Muhammad emphasized the strong partnership between the FIA and SSDO, stating that their joint efforts have been instrumental in raising awareness, improving victim support mechanisms, and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement to tackle TIP cases. “It is our duty to combat this exploitation of human rights, and the collaborative efforts of FIA and SSDO are essential in ending this crime,” he said.

The event concluded with remarks from Chad Twitty, Director of Public Engagement for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. Mr. Twitty acknowledged the ongoing challenges Pakistan faces in the fight against human trafficking, stating that while progress has been made, much work remains to be done.

He called for continued commitment and collaboration among all stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and the international community.

“We must remain united in our efforts to end this crime. The task is enormous, but together, we can make significant strides in protecting the most vulnerable members of society,” Mr. Twitty urged.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, concluded the ceremony with a powerful call to action. While the closure of the grant represents an important milestone, he emphasized that it marks only the beginning of a long-term commitment to eradicating TIP in Pakistan. “This is not the end; it is just the beginning of our fight to end human trafficking. SSDO remains dedicated to continuing this work with our national and international partners to ensure a safer, more just future for all,” Mr. Abbas stated.