Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s petitions next week

Seven-judge bench headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will hear PTI founder’s pleas on December 10 and 11, according to the cause-list issued by the top court. Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for appointing judges.

threatens civil disobedience movement from jail.

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday fixed two petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for hearing next week. The petitions are related to the alleged rigging in February 8 General Elections and May 9 riots.

According to the cause-list of the top court issued on Friday, a seven-member bench headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will hear former PM Imran Khan’s plea seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe May 9 riots on December 10. Similarly, another hearing has been fixed for December 11 on the PTI founder’s petition alleging rigging in February’s General Elections.

The PTI founder reiterated his demands in a post shares on X on Friday. “We have two demands … a commission should be formed under the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26 … unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released,” Imran wrote on X and warned that if his demands are not met, “civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated” by his PTI party.

Following the arrest of the ex-premier on May 9, 2023 from the Islamabad High Court’s premises violent clashes erupted across the country that went on for at least 24 hours. The constitutional bench will take up the petition on December 10 which also seeks annulment of civilians’ trial in military courts.

The constitutional bench will comprise Justice Amin-Ud-Din, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The jailed PTI founder had moved the Supreme Court in March 2024, requesting the formation of a judicial commission to inquire, audit and examine the manner and process of the February 8 general elections held in the country. The petition, filed by senior lawyer Hamid Khan on behalf of the PTI founder, urged that the apex court form of a judicial commission — consisting of serving SC judges holding no bias towards anyone — to inquire, audit and examine the manner and process of general elections of 8 February 2024 and the developments that took place thereafter of compiling false and fraudulent results rendering winners into losers and losers into winners.

The PTI-backed independent candidates won the most National Assembly seats in the February 8 elections followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). However, the PML-N with the support of the other parties including the PPP formed a coalition government in the Centre and later became the single largest party in the lower house of the parliament following the allocation of the reserved seats.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister in another petition prayed the apex court to appoint a judicial commission to probe into the horrendous and terrible incidents of May 9-10 and actions leading to those unfortunate incidents, which caused loss of precious human lives of dozens of persons and damage to the state and private property.

In the petition, he also submitted that the arrests, investigation and trial of civilians in peacetime under the Army Act 1952, read with the Official Secret Act 1923, is unconstitutional and void and of no legal effect and amounts to negation of the Constitution, rule of law and independence of judiciary.

Furthermore, the constitutional bench will also take up other petitions, including a plea seeking the transfer of Imran from Adiala Jail to prison in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to security reason. The scheduled cases also include two separate petitions, seeking action against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan for alleged rigging in the general elections 2024.

Meanwhile, Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in Friday nominated Justice Shahid Bilal as the member of the Constitutional Bench. He is the 8th judge appointed in the constitutional bench.

The three-judge committee, set up under Article 191A (4) of the Constitution, on November 13 noted that Justice Ayesha A. Malik, a member of the constitutional bench, cannot hear the appeals since she was also part of the Supreme Court bench that had declared the military trial of May 9 violence suspects unconstitutional.

The Committee, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan therefore had requested the Commission to appoint another member of the constitutional bench for hearing of ICAs against the trial of civilians by military courts. In this regard, the JCP meeting was held on Friday under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, which approved the appointment of Justice Shahid Bilal as member of Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court with majority votes. It also nominated Justice Adnan Karim and Justice Agha Faisal as judges of the Sindh High Court Constitutional Bench.

However, the Commission deferred the appointments of additional judges in Peshawar High Courts until December 22.

Justice Munib Akhtar abstained from voting for the nomination of Justice Shahid Bilal as member of the constitutional bench. The sources said that during JCP meeting, letter of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was also discussed.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi expressing reservations on holding of Commission’s meeting today (December 6) to consider the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges of the High Court of Sindh and the Peshawar High Court, and asked to postpone it until the fate of 26th Constitutional Amendment is decided by the Full Court of the Supreme Court.

He also wrote that the current Commission has been restructured and reconstituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which has been challenged before the Supreme Court of Pakistan by numerous petitioners from diverse segments of society. Over two dozen petitions are currently pending before the Supreme Court in this regard.

The sources said that CJP/Chairman JCP Yahya Afridi opposed the proposal of full court for hearing of petitions against the 26th Amendment, adding that Constitutional Committee will decide when and how to decide the petitions against the constitutional amendment. The CJP stance was supported by the majority of the Commission’s members, sources further said.

The Commission deferred the appointment of nine additional judges for the Peshawar High Court. The names of District and Session Judges—Kalim Arshad, Farah Jamshaid, and Inamullah Khan—and six lawyers, including Junaid Anwar, Mudassar Amir, and Aurangzeb, Jawad Ihsanullah, Salahuddin, and Sadiq Ali will be considered in the next meeting.

Mansoor in his letter also pointed out that there is a constitutional impediment to the making of appointments of Judges by the Commission. Clause (4) of Article 175A of the Constitution expressly mandates the Commission to make its rules of procedure, “including the procedure and criteria for assessment, evaluation and fitness for appointment of Judges”. He stated that in the absence of such rules, any proceedings undertaken by the Commission for the appointment of judges would be unconstitutional.

The meeting for the appointment of nine additional judges to the Peshawar High Court began after Friday prayers, while the meeting to consider the appointment of 13 additional judges to the Sindh High Court began at 3 pm.

The JCP unanimously decided to accord highest priority towards framing of rules relating to regulating its procedure including the procedure and criteria for assessment, evaluation and fitness for appointment of Judges. The Commission authorized the Chairman / Chief Justice of Pakistan to nominate members out of the commission for the purpose of constituting the committee.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan constituted the committee of the following members to undertake drafting rules and share the same with the Secretariat of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan by 15th December, 2024.

The committee members included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail (Chairman) and other members are AGP Mansoor Usman Awan, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Farooq Hamid Naek, Akhtar Hussain, Senior ASC while the committee will have support of the followings Niaz Muhammad Khan, Secretary JCP, Zafar Iqbal, Research Officer, Supreme Court and Qaiser Abbas, Research Officer, Supreme Court.