TDAP organises series of seminars on fodder crops

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a series of seminars titled “Enhancing Rhodes Grass and Alfalfa: Best Practices and Market Opportunities” in collaboration with MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, and the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on December 4 and 5, 2024 at Multan and Rahim YarKhan. The events aimed to raise awareness about promote high-quality production, certifications, and export regulations for these fodder crops. These events were inaugurated by Athar Hussain Khokar, who welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of Rhode Grass and Alfalfa in the country’s agriculture exports. He shared that Rhode Grass exports for the fiscal year 2023-2024 were valued at $10.8 million, while Alfalfa exports grew from $0.42 million in 2022-2023 to $1.37 million in 2023-2024. He emphasized their growing demand, particularly in the Middle Eastern markets. Dr Qamar Shakil, Principal Scientist (Fodder) at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, delivered a detailed presentation on optimizing production techniques for Rhodes Grass and Alfalfa. He stressed on the need of producing high quality fodder to boost meat, milk, and dairy production besides their significant export potential.

Ms Sadia Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor in Saudi Arabia and Ms Serrein Asad, Trade & Investment Attaché in Qatar, shared valuable insights on market requirements and quality standards for exporting Rhodes Grass and Alfalfa to Middle Eastern markets. They highlighted the importance of adhering to these standards to maximize export opportunities in the region

Speakers from the Department of Plant Protection and the banking sector discussed certification requirements, export facilitation, and procedural guidelines to support Pakistani exporters in meeting international standards

The participants showed great interest in the seminars and appreciated TDAP’s efforts for organizing informative and effective sessions for creating awareness among stakeholders.