Teachers hold rally to condemn colleague’s murder

Khyber - State-run school teachers in Khyber demanded the authorities’ attention to apprehend the killer of their deceased colleague, Rohul Amin Shaheed, during a protest rally held in front of the Bara Press Club on Friday.

It should be noted that Rohul Amin was shot and injured by unknown armed individuals the previous day, and later succumbed to his wounds.

In a joint demonstration organised and attended by large numbers of volunteers from the All Tribal Teachers Association, Young Teachers Association, Malgari Ustazan Union, EATA, and Tanzeem Asateza Pakistan Khyber chapter, the teachers expressed their deep concern over the cold-blooded murder of a teacher and urged the authorities to provide security for teachers.

Addressing the gathering, Naseer Shah, head of the All Tribal Teachers Association, Shahid Gul, president of the Young Teachers Association, Khyber Gulab Din Afridi, chief of the Malgari Ustazan Union, Hawas Khan, president of EATA, Sharifullah Afridi of Tanzeem Asateza Pakistan Khyber, Principal Sir Nawab Gul, and others strongly condemned the killing of the teacher at the school gate and demanded the immediate arrest of the murderer.

The teachers announced a three-day mourning period to begin on the coming Monday in honour of the deceased and called for the provision of a Shaheed package to the family of the deceased teacher.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officials had already been informed of the deteriorating law and order situation in the area, but to no avail, they added.

They demanded foolproof security for all schools across the district and called for exemplary punishment for the officials who neglected their duties.

The protesters warned that if the murderer of the late teacher, Rohul Amin, was not arrested within three days, a five-member committee would be formed to strategize for future protests.

The protesters holding placards inscribed with statements supporting their demands were chanting slogans against the administration and security agencies.