Thrilling finals held in RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024

LAHORE - The RLK Group ITF Masters MT200 Championship 2024, held at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore, showcased intense competition among senior tennis players in various age categories.

In the seniors 75 plus singles final, Muhammad Saeed beat Malik Imtiaz 6-2,6-0. In the seniors 70 plus singles final, Christophe Bureau beat Raheel Malik 6-3,6-3. In the seniors 55 plus singles final, Khurram Imtiaz beat Arif Feroze 6-4,7-5. In seniors 50 plus singles final, Munir Gill beat Irfan Ullah 6-2,6-2. In seniors 45 plus singles final, Shehryar Salamat beat Muhammad Asghar 6-4,6-0. In seniors 40 plus singles final, Syed Hadi Hussain beat Shahzad Paf 3-6,6-3,11-9. In the seniors 35 plus singlesfinal, Inam Gul beat Imran Bhatti 2-6,7-5(11-9).

Inthe seniors 45 plus doubles final, Talha Waheed from (Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Munir Gill beat Irfanullah and Shahzad 6-3 6-4. In the seniors 50 plus doubles final, Azim Tiwana/Fayyaz Khan beat Pervez Hassan/Mehboob Waheed Jan 6-3,6-3. In the seniors 55 plus doubles final, Azim Tiwana/Imran Siddiqui beat Israr Gul/ Nauman Aleem 6-1,6-1. In the seniors 60 plus doubles final, Rashid Malik/Nauman Aleem beat Tufail Cheema/Frans Bal Tusseen 6-2,6-2.

In the seniors 65 plus doubles final, Waqar Nisar/Inam ul Haq beat Tufail Cheema/Tariq Murtaza 6-3,3-6,10-6. In the seniors 75 plus doubles final, Muhammad Saeed/Imtiaz Malik beat Zulfqar Malik/Abdul Rauf 6-1,6-0. In the seniors 35 plus doubles final, Imran Bhatti/Mahir Nisar beat Tanvir Munir/Usama Waheed 6-1,6-2. Today (Saturday), the finals of different categories will be played while Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest.