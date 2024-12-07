Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

NEWS WIRE
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MIRPUR (AJK)  -  In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sharhama village, Qalamabad, in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Friday evening, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control. The report continued that  the toddler was playing at his home in Sharhama when the leopard attacked, leaving him critically injured. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, according to the report. The victim was  identified as Hasnain Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad Teli, a resident of Sharhama Lach village. The hospital also confirmed the tragic death of the toddler, the report added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024