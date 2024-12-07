Whither Pakistan?

At one stage, it appeared that Pakistan was being managed and maintained in a state of controlled chaos. Now, it seems to be hurtling at breakneck speed towards a stage beyond all checks, balances, controls, and pretensions of justice, rule of law, and morality. It portends uncontrolled chaos—unqualified mayhem! The nation looks on bewildered, perplexed, and stupefied as its so-called political elite runs berserk and amok, fighting internecine battles of egos and unsatiated ambitions, quite oblivious to the violent, long-term polarisation it is engendering within the nation. Its priorities are clearly self-centred and skewed. It seems unmindful of the existential threats that beset the country, focusing solely on self-preservation and perpetuation in power. Critical national interests come a distant second, or even further down the ladder.

It has clearly failed the nation; let it down badly. It is its own worst enemy!

Pakistan faces existential threats, both external and internal. The major external threats largely stem from a meek, weak, directionless foreign policy; growing international irrelevance; and regional isolation. This is further compounded by the multidimensional threats from India—military aggression, state-sponsored transnational terrorism, and the perpetually looming threat of economic insolvency. The major internal threats include, firstly, the scourge of hydra-headed terrorism. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been relentlessly targeted by the BLA, BRAS, and the TTP, ISK, JuA, Al Qaeda, LI, etc., respectively. BLA-BRAS has introduced an ethno-sectarian element by targeting the Punjabis and Hazaras in Balochistan. The CPEC, Pakistan’s ostensible economic lifeline of the future, is also gravely threatened.

Secondly, sectarianism has once again reared its ugly head in Kurram, with the potential to generate vicious sectarian unrest and disharmony across the country. Thirdly, Pakistan’s economy continues to teeter on the verge of ruin. Fourthly, the massive, uncontrolled brain drain, caused primarily by a loss of confidence and trust in the country, its rulers, its future, and its systems of social justice and meritocracy, is generating serious socio-economic ramifications. Fifthly, the unnecessary constraints imposed on personal freedoms and liberties are causing deep fissures within society, widening chasms, instigating frustrations, generating knee-jerk reactions, and fanning extremism. Selective justice, fake news, misinformation, vile propaganda that could put Herr Goebbels to shame, blatant falsehoods, outrageous claims, and relentless narratives and counter-narratives all challenge the intelligence, common sense, and sensibilities of the nation ad nauseam.

Sixthly, the parliament, the constitution, the judiciary, and the rule of law they espouse appear severely manipulated and marginalised. This threatens the very structure of the nation’s existence and survival as a vibrant, practising, legitimate, sane democracy. Seventhly, the politico-social instability, coupled with the public’s stunning loss of trust in most state organs and institutions, poses the most critical threat to Pakistan’s existence and future. Could a continuation of this critical and sensitive situation lead to an implosion that threatens the very foundations of the state? Could it eventually undermine the once-unshakable belief that people have always had in the very idea of Pakistan?

In the current political environment, the politicians themselves seem to pose the biggest threat to the nation they profess to rule or lead. Their failure to comprehend the prevailing political challenges and the urgency to reach compromises and solutions projects them as a group of incredulous, self-serving, egoistic, and incompetent rulers or leaders who cannot see beyond themselves or their respective egos. The current status quo is unsustainable. It will have lethal, fatal consequences. Politicians alone can find viable political solutions to political issues. The onus, therefore, lies on the government of the day to find a way to address the calamitous situation that has crippled the country. The political elite, as a whole, must also contribute to finding a way out of this imbroglio.

Unfortunately, there is no universally acceptable mediator or arbiter, individual or institution, who could credibly intercede on behalf of the people, initiate a national political dialogue, and shepherd the country out of this untenable situation. Thus, it devolves upon the political elite itself to climb down from their high horses and begin talking to one another!

The government, thus far, seems adamant and limited to using the LEAs and judiciary to bludgeon the opposition into submission and, hopefully, oblivion. This must change. All witch-hunts must end. The rule of law and justice must reign supreme. The opposition too needs to change its demeanour, attitude, and tactics and contribute positively to the environment for dialogue. Therefore, it becomes obligatory for the political elite to rise above itself, forego its personal egos, biases, and prejudices, unite, talk, and lead Pakistan out of this disastrous, self-inflicted catastrophe. In the absence of credible mediators or arbiters, Parliament emerges as the only viable, practical, and logical forum where this can and must be achieved. Period.

However, if Pakistan continues on this disastrous track any longer, the chances are that the nation will either implode timidly and accept this as its God-forsaken fate or, on the contrary, explode violently to sweep this (non)political setup and its players away for good! Sanity, however, must prevail. Pakistan must pre-empt both extreme possibilities. The political elite must act post-haste. They must show balance, patience, grace, large-heartedness, wisdom, sagacity, foresight, and good political sense to unite to take Pakistan out of this quagmire and set it on the road to progress and prosperity. They should either agree to immediate, fair, free, transparent, honest, and inclusive elections that represent the true wishes of the people or, failing that, voluntarily constitute a national government for the next three years to collectively steer Pakistan to safer shores! If the political elite, as a whole, decide either way, that would be the win-win solution the nation has been yearning for! It is doable!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.