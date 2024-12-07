Zionism: A Threat to Peace

The escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict underscores the dangers Zionism poses to global peace and justice. Rooted in colonial ambitions, Zionism has enabled decades of dispossession, violence, and systemic oppression of Palestinians, flouting international law and UN resolutions. Expansionist policies driven by Zionist ideology serve geopolitical and economic interests rather than ethical principles.

The unwavering support of the United States, largely influenced by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), plays a central role in this crisis. AIPAC’s influence ensures U.S. political and military backing for Israel, regardless of its actions. With prominent Zionists in key positions within the Biden administration, U.S. policies continue to fuel this conflict. Additionally, the U.S. provides Israel with advanced weaponry, further exacerbating the devastation in Gaza.

This alliance prioritises exploiting resources like Gaza’s vast gas reserves over respecting human rights. Meanwhile, Orthodox Jewish groups such as Neturei Karta reject Zionism, arguing that it contradicts Jewish teachings and misuses religion for political gain.

The international community must hold the U.S. and AIPAC accountable for their role in perpetuating this crisis. Justice for Palestinians and adherence to international law are essential steps toward ending this catastrophe.

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.