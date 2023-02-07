Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 24 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated 1900 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman. Rawal Town police held Tauqeer, Nehal, Jay, Asad, Fahad, Farhan, Nauman, Hamza, Arsalan, Ali, Mukhtar, Sulaman, Sufyan, Khak and Bilal and recovered 829 kites and strings from their custody.

Similarly, Potohar Town Police arrested Anjum, Waleed, Subhan, Jawad, Shafaat, Saad Hanzala and Rawal Khan and confiscated 1025 kites and strings from their possession, while, Saddar Division Police recovered 86 kites from Saadat. Police registered cases against the accused and investigation was in progress.

The CPO appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the ongoing crackdown against kite makers and kite sellers is being accelerated.