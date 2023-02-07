Share:

At least 25 people including children and women were killed while several others suffered injuries when a car rammed into a coaster that veered off the road and fell into a ditch near Gilgit Baltistan’s Chilas area.

The tragic incident took place when a coaster with passengers heading towards Gilgit from Rawalpindi when a fast-moving trailer collided with a passenger coach.

Reportedly, the dwellers of the area, the Rescue teams and the police officers rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The deceased’s bodies and injured were shifted to the RHQ Hospital in Chilas for medical attention.