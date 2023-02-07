Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) analysed that over 31.53 percent agenda items were left over during the 45th session and the National Assembly could dispose of only 68.47 percent of its agenda items in 11 sittings.

The National Assembly, which began on October 7 and was prorogued on October 24, 2022, convened during the session spanning 18 days.

This 45th Session of the National Assembly met for 22 hours and 20 minutes with an average time of 2 hours and 2 minutes per sitting. The longest sitting of the session was held on October 13 when the House was adjourned after meeting 4 hours and 19 minutes. The average delay in starting a sitting was 36 minutes during the session.

Lack of quorum was pointed out only in two (2) or 18.18% out of 11 sit[1]tings during the session. The same two sittings were adjourned due to lack of quorum. On average, 103 (30.98%) MNAs were recorded as present in the session. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, MNA, Prime Minister of Pakistan could not attend a single sitting throughout the session while Leader of the Oppo[1]sition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA attended 3 (27.27%) sittings. On average, 103 or 30.98% MNAs marked their attendance during the 45th session. The reason behind this low attendance is absence of PTI MNAs while ECP also de-notified 11 MNAs of PTI on July 29, 2022.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA (NA-1 Chitral-I, KP, MMAP) was the most vocal MNA during the 45th session with a recorded talk time of 1 hour and 7 minutes.

During 45th session, the National Assembly passed 17 bills. Out of these, 7 government bills and 3 private members’ bills were introduced in the Nation[1]al Assembly while 7 Private Members’ bills were transmitted from the Senate. Only one (1) ordinance (The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 (Ord No VI)) was laid during the session while no ordinance was ex[1]tended during the session.

During 45th session, total time consumed for discussion on policy issues spanned over only 1 hour and 32 minutes while the Assembly consumed 14 hours and 27 minutes on discussion of non-policy issues. The maximum time consumed in discussing policy issues was on a bill ‘The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ for 14 minutes while the House spent 4 hours and 11 minutes and 1 hour and 23 minutes on discussing non-policy issues of ‘dis[1]cussion on the situation arising out of the floods in the country in 2022’ and ‘Law and order situation in Balochistan’ respectively.

It must be noted that PILDAT has classified that a policy issue is such that in[1]volves any amendment in a bill or a recommendation on devising a policy. Any discussion on an issue that does not go beyond mere criticism or highlighting a concern does not fall into policy issue and is treated as discussion or time spent on non-policy issues.