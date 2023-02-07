Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 50-member delegation of the Command and Staff College Quetta Monday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial as a part of their study tour. The delegation was headed by Directing Staff, Lt Colonel Muhammad Sheraz Iqbal Cheema and comprising course participants from officers of the Armed Forces of 25 friendly countries. Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan, functions and importance of each organ of the State i.e. Parliament, Executive and Judiciary.

The delegation was briefed about the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the High Courts and the jurisdiction of the District Courts under law to provide relief to the people. He emphasized that the access of the citizens to law courts under an efficient and effective system of justice is the first condition for fair dispensation of justice.

Furthermore, Chief Justice apprized them about the fundamental rights assured by the Constitution. He informed the delegation about the contribution made by the court in the development of the laws assuring rights of minorities, children, women and environmental protection. He explained that the Armed Forces in Pakistan have a constitutional role for defence of Pakistan and to aid civilian government. In performing their duties the soldiers of all ranks have laid down their lives in the service of the country.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session. The delegation presented a shield to the Chief Justice as a token of remembrance. The Chief Justice of Pakistan reciprocated the gesture of goodwill by presenting a shield to the delegation. Earlier the delegation also witnessed the court proceedings before different benches at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.