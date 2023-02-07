Share:

ANKARA-Six people were killed and 36 others injured on Monday in a traffic accident in the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar, Demiroren News Agency reported. A passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the bus in Karabedir village of Dinar district, the report said. The bus was traveling from the southeastern province of Diyarbakir to the Bodrum district of the southwestern province of Mugla, it added. Several rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the accident.