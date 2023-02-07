Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing on Tuesday arrested two Afghan citizens for trying to travel to London using fake Pakistani passports.

According to details, FIA Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar. During the immigration process, two Afghan citizens were arrested for using fake Pakistani passports to travel to London via Dubai.

Immigration authorities told that they found documentation, including visas and passports, to be fake upon checking.

The detained Afghan nationals, who are real brothers, confessed they reached Islamabad on November 30.

Both have been handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

On June 28, FIA caught an Afghan national while travelling to Dubai on fake Pakistani passports from Karachi International airport.

As per details, an Afghan national named Muhamamd Haroon was trying to travel to Dubai, where he was caught by the FIA immigration team.

Haroon was asked to show his documents by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team upon doubts he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by the Afghan national were proven fake by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.