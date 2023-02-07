Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized 254kg Ketamine drugs from a suspected vehicle in Karachi.

According to the ANF spokesperson the drugs were concealed in huge drums and were carried in the car for smuggling.

In another operation the ANF recovered 136kg heroine from Pasheen Yaarho mountain range.

200kg heroine was recovered from an under construction house in Turbat. 91 heroine filled capsule were confiscated from Multan airport whereas four were seized from Bacha Khan airport.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in an under-construction house. The ANF foiled a smuggling bid of 100 KG of hashish, which was being smuggled overseas by sea.

The anti-narcotics officials and FC together in a raid recovered 50 KG of hashish from Angur Ada and arrested three suspects.

Moreover, the ANF seized 31 KG and 200 grams of hashish from the hilly terrain of Qila Abdullah.

ANF officials recovered 6.8 kg of ice at Peshawar airport from a Jeddah-bound passenger.