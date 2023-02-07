Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Islamabad Medical & Dental College in collaboration with ICT Administration, Health Ministry’s Tobacco Control Cell, and Islamabad Traffic Authority (ITA) installed no smoking boards at different bus/van stands in Islamabad. A ceremony was held at Karachi Company G-9 Bus Adda where ANTH’s Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi and Secretary ITA Asma Sanaullah in presence of Islamabad Traffic Police top officials installed a tobacco control board as part of the Enforcement of Tobacco Control Law in the city.

ANTH’s Executive Director Col (retd) Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Hospital Dr Areej Neyazi and Project Director Islamabad Dental Hospital Dr Khurshid Ahmad were present on this occasion. Secretary ITA and Health Ministry officials thanked ANTH and IMDC management for the support of district administration and health ministry in taking initiative of making Islamabad a tobacco smoke free city. They expressed their determination for making Islamabad a completely smoke-free zone for its inhabitants, saying that the cooperation of organizations like ANTH is valuable for achieving this goal.

Yasir Niazi paid gratitude to the Health Ministry and ICT administration for making the hospital part of the Smoke Free Islamabad project, expressing that the hospital would always be standing with them for the success of this project. Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communications at ANTH told journalists that the hospital will keep working closely with the Ministry of Health, WHO, ICT administration on the Smoke-Free Islamabad project to create mass awareness and that the hospital is set to soon open a tobacco cessation clinic to help make Pakistan a tobacco smoke free country