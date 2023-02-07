Share:

The All Parties Conference (APC), scheduled for Feb 9 to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges, was postponed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkiye for condolence over devastating earthquake.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the development on Twitter, stating that a new date for the mega political gathering would be announced after consultation with allies.

She said the premier would leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning where he would condole with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over loss of lives in the powerful earthquakes.

The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 4,000 after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border — the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

Last week, PM Shehbaz sent invitations to leaders of the political parties, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

Following the invitation, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced that party chairman Imran Khan had decided against attending huddle. “How we can sit with the government when it is violating the Constitution, registering sedition cases against us and arresting our people,” the former planning minister said. In a medial talk on Feb 6, he said threats and talks could not go hand in hand.

Later, it emerged that the Imran Khan-led party was mulling over attending the huddle over the recommendation of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. The party, sources said, was considering nominating Sheikh Rashid and Azam Swati as party’s representatives for the APC.

The moot was called as the country is facing an uptick in terrorist incidents. On January 30, a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines area killed at least 101 people, mostly police officials, making it the one of the deadliest attacks on security officials.

The South Asian country is also facing financial crunches amid depleting foreign exchange reserves that have dropped to $3.09 billion, which barely covers less than three weeks of imports.