LAHORE - Pakistan’s rising tennis stars Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Hamid Israr registered victories in the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-1 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, in the boys singles first round matches, Pakistan’s talented Asad Zaman was up against Russia’s Sevastian Tasenkov.

Asad dominated the match right from the word go and maintained his pressure till the last moment to win the match by 6-2, 6-2. Asad thanked his sponsors – Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman – for his all-out support that is helping him excel not only at national level but also at ATF and ITF Juniors events.”

Another talented Pakistani tennis star Hamid Israr played against Russia’s Daniil Chizhuk and defeated him 6-1, 7-5. Pakistan’s Nadir Mirza was thrashed by Poland’s Maciej Zarebski 3-6, 0-6 while Hamza Asim (PAK) was downed by Thailand’s Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong 4-6, 3-6 and Mahatir Khan gave tough time to Thailand’s Krittamaet Thammakun before going down hard 6-0, 4-6, 7-5(2). In other first round matches, Yuan Lu (CHN) beat Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) 6-0, 6-2; Cem Atlamis (TUR) beat Boda Zheng (CHN) 6-4, 7-5; Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) beat Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 6-2, 6-3.