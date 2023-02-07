Share:

Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92 which is more than any other planet in our solar system.

A member of the Astronomers team said that the Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center.

These moons were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations.

The sizes of these newly discovered moons range in size from 0.6 miles to 2 miles.

In April, the European Space Agency is sending a spacecraft to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its biggest, icy moons while NASA will also launch its mission Jupiter’s moon next year.

Jupiter’s newly discovered moons are yet to be given any name.