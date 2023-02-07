Share:

HYDERABAD-The warehouse of a retailer of spare parts of motorbikes caught fire here on Monday, gutting items reportedly worth around Rs.18 million. The incident happened on the Station Road in the first floor of a pre-partition building adjacent to Habib Bank in the limits of the city police station.

The fire tenders allegedly took too long to extinguish the blazes as the local traders resorted to protest to vent their anger.

The protesters alleged that the fire tenders did not use the chemical foam and instead they applied water on the fire. The Assistant Commissioner City taluka Muhammad Ashraf reached the spot to supervise the firefighting.

According to him, the preliminary reports suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the warehouse. The police said the warehouse, owned by Muhammad Raees, was primarily used to store the tyres. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far.