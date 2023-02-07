Share:

VEHARI - Police solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused for killing real brother on Monday.

According to police sources, Ram­zan resident of Village 167/WB re­turned to his native town from Fais­alabad on February 04 night.

He informed his family through a phone call that he was coming home with a stranger on a motorcycle from Adda Ghulam Hussain in premises of Thengi police station.

The heirs started searching of him when he did not reach home till the next morning.

The family recovered his body near Adda Ghulam Hussain on the next day and reported to police about his murder. The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and started the investiga­tions into the incident and later ar­rested the accused Imran, who was the real brother of Ramzan.

Further investigations were un­derway to ascertain the reason of the murder, police sources added