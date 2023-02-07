Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi tele­phoned the Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pa­çaci on Monday and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake. He announced the sending of a 50-mem­ber rescue and relief team to Turkiye on behalf of the Punjab government and said that the team would go to the affected areas to start rescue operations im­mediately. “We express complete solidarity with each other, and in the hour of trial, Pakistan stands with the brothers and sisters of Turkiye. We are with the broth­ers and sisters of Turkiye in difficult times and would remain with them”, he said. The CM conveyed his sin­cere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and property. He empathized with those af­fected and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. The CM also prayed for a quick recovery of those who were hurt.

CM FOR BEST ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE 18TH INTERNATIONAL CHOLISTAN JEEP RALLY

The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the best arrangements, along with fool­proof security, for the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally. “Overcharging in local hotels should be addressed and an organised publicity campaign be launched, nationally as well as internationally to proj­ect this important event”, he directed the concerned authorities while chairing a meeting here held to re­view the arrangements regarding the rally. Commis­sioner Bahawalpur briefed the chief minister about the organization of the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally. The chief minister was told that interesting programs would be presented at Derawar Fort and Dilwash Stadium for the entertainment of the visitors and information desks, parking, tuck-shops on the rally track, workshops and disposable washrooms would made be available to facilitate the participants. Alongside this, recovery vehicles, air-ambulance and four-by-four ambulances would also be made available to deal with emergencies. Mobile towers of phone companies have been arranged to ensure cellular service in the Cholistan area. The meeting was told that food street, musical night, fireworks, camel dance, javelin throw and similar events have been planned for the camping fans in Derawar Fort. Cultural programs will also be organized in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in connection with the rally. The food courts, folk sing­ing, cricket, horse and camel dance and tug-of-war events would be held in three districts along with a bicycle race in Bahawalpur city. It was told in the briefing that five categories have been introduced in the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally. This rally includes dirt-bike, quad-bike, truck, stock and other categories. Around half a million people are expected to arrive in Cholistan during the rally. Al­ternative routes and roads have been constructed and expanded to keep traffic flowing in Cholistan. Kandewala Bridge has been doubled to maintain traffic flow. Signboards have been installed and in­formation desks have been established to indicate the routes in the expanse of the desert.