Islamabad-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared 10 development projects worth Rs87.17 billion including Gwadar Safe City project. The CDWP that met under Federal Planning Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal considered 10 projects related to the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Science and Technology and Higher Education Commission HEC.

As per details, the forum recommended the Reconstruction of Turbat–Mand Road from M-8 to Iranian Border-Radeeq at the cost of Rs20,992.875 million to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Similarly, Construction of Panjgur-Gichak-Awaran Road, district Awaran at the cost of Rs29,638.353 million, reconstruction of Mangopir at the cost of Rs3,190.432 million, completion of Niheng Bridge at Rodbun, district Kech at the cost of Rs673.688 million, 26MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project at the cost of Rs17,972.902 million, Strengthening Institution for Refugee’s Administration (SIRA) at the cost of Rs2,043 million, Establishment of Cancer Hospital in ICT at the cost of Rs3,406.169 million, Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-1) at the cost of Rs4,966.905 million, Development of Ziarat Town at the cost of Rs5,558.545 million and Establishment of National Forensic Science Laboratory at the cost of Rs1,978.422 million.