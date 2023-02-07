Share:

LAHORE - The Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club. The Century 99-sponsored historic Punjab Polo Cup holds the distinction of being Asia’s oldest polo tournament. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq has extended his special thanks to Century Ventures Private Limited Directors Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar, Nazia Waseem for sponsoring the game of kings and knights. Today (Tuesday), the first match will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints at 2pm while Lone Wolves will face Diamond Paints at 3pm in the second match of the day.

The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday (February 12). The LPC president further revealed that this high-goal tournament includes nine teams in which foreign players from Argentina, England, Spain and Iran are also participating along with Pakistani players. Both the field umpires are also foreigners.

“The Pool A includes DS Polo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, Master Paints, Lone Wolves and Diamond Paints while Pool B comprises HN Polo, BN Polo, Remounts and FG Polo,” he added.