Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Murree and Quetta zero, Lahore thirteen, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar eight, Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.