A court in Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's post-arrest bail plea in the case registered against him for levelling murder plot allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case earlier today after hearing arguments of the prosecution and Rashid's lawyers.

However, the court in its verdict allowed the AML chief to sign his nomination papers for the NA-60 and NA-62 by-polls.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, the former interior minister's nephew, after the verdict was announced told the media that they would challenge the judgment in a sessions court.

The AML chief is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

Initially, Rashid, according to the police, was arrested in the case of levelling allegations against Zardari.

Later, Muree Police also registered a case against him.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Rashid threatened the police personnel and stated that he would not spare them, according to the FIR.

The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan, charging Rashid with interfering in official affairs and resisting his arrest. The FIR states that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Besides the former minister, his two employees have also been implicated in the case.

The FIR stated that when the police arrived at Rashid's residence, he came out with his armed servants and resisted police efforts while threatening them. The minister was told that he was booked under three sections of the Pakistan Penal Code — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), read the FIR.

After that, he started resisting and interfering in the official affairs of the police, while threatening them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Abusing the policemen, Rashid said he had been a minister several times and that he would not spare them, read the FIR. Hence, he committed an offence under Section 506ii (threatening to cause death or grievous hurt], 353 [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 186 [Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions].