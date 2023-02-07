Share:

HYDERABAD-The Accountability Court here on Monday reserved order on the bail plea of former Matiari Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Manager of Sindh Bank in a scam concerning land acquisition for M6 (Hyderabad-Sukkur) Motorway. According to details, the court sent Aashiq Hussain Kaleri, from whom the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly recovered around Rs 410 million, to jail on a judicial remand for 2 weeks. The NAB during the hearing sought further physical remand of Kaleri but the court turned down the request. The NAB apprised the court that Kaleri, who acted as a facilitator of the government officers, bought properties in Karachi and Nawabshah on one-day payment. The court reserved order on the bail pleas of former Matiari Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rasheed, former Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad taluka Mansoor Abbassi and Assistant Manager Sindh Bank in Matiari district, Tabish Shah. Earlier in November, 2022, the Sindh Government conducted an inquiry against the officers in question and the report found them guilty of misappropriations in the funds provided by National Highway Authority (NHA) for the purchase of land for the motorway. The NHA had transferred Rs 4.09 billion, which had accumulated to Rs 4.63 billion over a period of time due to interest payments, to the DC’s account in the Sindh Bank. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) later booked Rashid, Abbassi, Shah and others in a FIR under sections 468, 467, 420, 409, 34 and 477-A of Pakistan Penal Code and section 5(2) of Anti Corruption Act. The case was later transferred to the NAB. The Accountability Court also canceled the bail of Aslam Peerzada.