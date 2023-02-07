Share:

KARACHI -At least five persons injured in a blast that occurred in a sewerage line in Manghopir area of the megalopolis on Monday. According to police, a sewerage line exploded in Pakhtoonabad, Manghopir area, as a result five persons sustained injuries. Injured were identified as Imran, Juma Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman, Shoukat and Farhan sustained injuries. All injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.