SARGODHA - The district administration on Mon­day sealed four shops for selling fer­tilizers at exorbitant prices.

According to official sources, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Mudas­sar Mumtaz visited various fertilizer shops in the city and sealed four ones over profiteering.

22 FOOD OUTLETS FINED

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 22 food points for violating rules of the au­thority in the division.

According to a PFA spokesper­son, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar inspected various food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs177,000 on them for poor clean­liness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-stan­dard storage.

The team discarded 157 litres of cold drinks, 22 litres of adulterated milk, four-kg sweets and two-kg sub-standard tea leaflets while 124 notic­es were also issued to violators.