SARGODHA - The district administration on Monday sealed four shops for selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mudassar Mumtaz visited various fertilizer shops in the city and sealed four ones over profiteering.
22 FOOD OUTLETS FINED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 22 food points for violating rules of the authority in the division.
According to a PFA spokesperson, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar inspected various food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs177,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard storage.
The team discarded 157 litres of cold drinks, 22 litres of adulterated milk, four-kg sweets and two-kg sub-standard tea leaflets while 124 notices were also issued to violators.