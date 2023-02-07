Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day-long free medical camp will be organized on February 8 (Wednesday) for screening and check-up of diabetes and its related complications. The Diabetes Centre (TDC) at its main hospital in Islamabad will organize this camp, which will start on Wednesday at 8:00 am.

The aim of this camp is to inform the TDC staff and residents of the area about the rising incidence of diabetes and to create awareness about diabetes prevention through free check-ups.

A large number of people are expected to attend this camp. The participants will be given free check-ups, medicines, and glucose. Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed invited the general public to participate in this camp in large numbers.