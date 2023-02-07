Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs204,300 against the sale of Rs204,500 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172, to Rs175,154 from Rs175,326, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs160,558 from Rs160,715, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,250 and Rs1,929, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $1,870 as compared to its sale at $1,865 on the last trading day, the association reported.