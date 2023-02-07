Share:

LAHORE - Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem-led delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including political and economic situation of the coun­try during a meeting at the Gov­ernor’s House, here on Monday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman, talking to the delegation, said main objective of the government is to make Pakistan strong and prosper­ous. He said the coalition gov­ernment under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to solve the problems of the country, and the economy is improving with every pass­ing day. The Governor Punjab further said improvement of the country is possible only with the promotion of demo­cratic values and supremacy of constitution and law. Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem said unlike the unconstitutional measures adopted by governor, speaker and deputy speaker of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the parliamentary matters, the Punjab Governor maintained the respect for constitutional position. He said in view of country’s economic condition and other problems, all the po­litical parties will have to cre­ate a consensus among them.

PU, NAVY WAR COLLEGE AGREE TO PROMOTE JOINT RESEARCH

The Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College signed a memorandum of un­derstanding (MoU) on Monday to promote joint research proj­ects and organise several aca­demic activities.

In this regard, the signing cer­emony of the MoU was held at the committee room of the Pun­jab University Vice Chancellor’s office here. PU VC Prof Niaz Ah­mad Akhtar, Commandant PN War College Maritime Centre of Excellence, Lahore Rear Admi­ral Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Com­mandant, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present. Ac­cording to the agreement, the parties would not only pro­mote joint research projects but also start short courses. The PU and Pakistan Navy War College would jointly organ­ise seminars, conferences and exchange delegations of teach­ers and researchers. In his ad­dress, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that the role of Navy was important in making national defense im­pregnable.