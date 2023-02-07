LAHORE - Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem-led delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including political and economic situation of the country during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Monday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman, talking to the delegation, said main objective of the government is to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. He said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to solve the problems of the country, and the economy is improving with every passing day. The Governor Punjab further said improvement of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and supremacy of constitution and law. Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem said unlike the unconstitutional measures adopted by governor, speaker and deputy speaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the parliamentary matters, the Punjab Governor maintained the respect for constitutional position. He said in view of country’s economic condition and other problems, all the political parties will have to create a consensus among them.
PU, NAVY WAR COLLEGE AGREE TO PROMOTE JOINT RESEARCH
The Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote joint research projects and organise several academic activities.
In this regard, the signing ceremony of the MoU was held at the committee room of the Punjab University Vice Chancellor’s office here. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Commandant PN War College Maritime Centre of Excellence, Lahore Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Commandant, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present. According to the agreement, the parties would not only promote joint research projects but also start short courses. The PU and Pakistan Navy War College would jointly organise seminars, conferences and exchange delegations of teachers and researchers. In his address, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that the role of Navy was important in making national defense impregnable.