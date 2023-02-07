Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for taking stern action against those violating red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

A special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators. Efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people. The education wing is also directed to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws and Islamabad capital police FM Radio 92.4 to air special programmes in this regard.