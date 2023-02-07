Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that that his PTI party would start the Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement if elections were not held within 90 days. “Not announcing the election schedule is a direct violation of the Constitution. It is clearly stated that polls should be held in 90 days,” he said during a video message, as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa await polls following the dissolution of assemblies last month. “If the elections are not held within 90 days, we will start the Jail Bharo movement,” Khan said. Gearing up his workers for his party’s new campaign to pressurise the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre, the PTI chief urged them to register themselves with PTI’s district presidents, so that the movement can be started in cities across Pakistan. “I want volunteers to get their registration done first and then I’ll announce the date on which we will begin the Jail Bharo movement.

This will happen in a few days which is why I want volunteers to come forward.” He added that through this campaign, his party will be able to acquire “haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)” and true democracy.

Khan, in his address, said the economic crisis in Pakistan at present is unprecedented. He added that common people have never witnessed the extent of inflation and unemployment which the country is currently going through. “Considering how terrible the country’s economic situation is and because we have never resorted to disruption in our 26 years of politics, the Jail Bharo movement is a peaceful way to protest [against it],” the PTI chief said. “It’s been 25 days and no date for the election has been given. Article 6 will be applied to those who postpone the elections beyond the Constitutional term,” he said. Khan also highlighted that his party decided to dissolve the two assemblies as the country was going through instability.

“Governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved under the Constitution.” The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from office due to a vote of no-confidence last April, also slammed the federal government for “running away” from Islamabad’s local body elections.

“The court ordered for the elections to be held within 48 hours. It’s been a month but polls aren’t taking place,” the PTI chief deplored.