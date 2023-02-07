Share:

FAISALABAD - University of Ag­riculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that recent wave of infla­tion had constrained the UAF to increase its fees, however, some part of increment would be re­imbursed after improve­ment in financial health of the country. Address­ing a ‘Gur mela’ arranged by Directorate of Farms UAF on Monday, he said that some students were protesting against hike in university fees. “These are our students who need to be counseled so that they could ensure a bright fu­ture,” he said, adding that due to effective counsel­ing made by the teaching community, 100 percent of students had submitted their fees. He also thanked the parents who under­stood the economic situ­ation and deposited the fees. He said that peaceful protest within the limit of law was fundamental right of every citizen, but if the protestors transgressed the limits, action became inevitable. He said that the CPO Faisalabad, in order to ensure peace and best educational and research atmosphere in UAF, had recommended formation of a committee to negotiate with the protestors. There­fore, negotiations would be held within next couple of days. He said that the uni­versity had not increased fees for the last three years due to which the financial burden on the institution was continuously increas­ing. The UAF was still charging lower fees from its students than the fees of other public sector uni­versities of the city. He said that festivals played an im­portant role in exposing eastern traditions and ru­ral culture. The UAF being first agricultural institute of the subcontinent was the custodian of rural cul­ture, therefore, it was regu­larly arranging melas and festivals as the nations who kept their generations con­nected with their glorious past and traditions set new heights of development with their unique identity in the world. He said that the farmer convention was being organised in the first week of March and in this connection, all necessary arrangements were being completed speedily. Princi­pal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Director Farm Dr Haroon Zaman, Chairman Agrono­my Dr Abdul Khaliq, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali and others also spoke on this occasion.