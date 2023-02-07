Share:

Peshawar - In honour of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Khyber Medical University Peshawar held a speech and essay writing contest. Professor Vice Chancellor KMU Dr Zia ul Haq served as the event’s principal guest, along with the Registrar Professor Dr Saleem, Director Athletics Professor Dr Inayat, members of the faculty, and a sizable number of students.

Along with speeches in Urdu and English, students also competed in essay writing contests during the event and performed national songs and skits against Indian crimes against Kashmiris and the lack of response from the international world.