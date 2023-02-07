Share:

Peshawar - After taking notice that some poitical leaders’ private security guards were donning uniforms similar to those of law enforcement agencies, interim chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered the chief secretary, inspector general of police, and the home department to take the necessary precautions to stop this practice by private security guards and make sure that all private security guard uniforms are completely different from those of law enforcement.

The Chief Minister stated that during political gatherings in recent days, some private security guards of individuals were seen wearing uniforms resembling those of law enforcement agencies. The Chief Minister added that this practice on the part of private security guards is not only illegal but also causes confusion for the staff of LEAs and could result in any untoward incident that requires prompt action to be prevented.

Additionally, he urged the political figures to watch out for their private security personnel wearing uniforms like those of LEAs.