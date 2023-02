Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police decided on Monday to withdraw security from various political leaders.

In this regard, KP Inspector General Moazzam Jah had ordered police officials to send lists to the Capital Police Officer, while adding that the police would eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

It is clear the Interim Chief Minister Azam Khan presided over a session on January 24 and a review of the security arrangement for former public representatives and bureaucrats was held.